3 hurt in Naperville rollover crash involving ambulance; intersection of Aurora, Ogden closed

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Drivers must slow down and exercise caution Tuesday morning as thick fog blankets the entire state of Illinois. A rollover crash involving an ambulance made the situation especially dangerous for drivers in southwest suburban Naperville.

Investigators shut down the intersection of Aurora and Ogden avenues as they try to piece together what happened. Debris from the crash is scattered across the road, which is near a row of car dealerships.

A car apparently hit the ambulance and smashed into a pole around 4 a.m. The ambulance, which was heading back to headquarters, came to rest on its side.

Two of the paramedics inside the ambulance were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. The driver of the car was also taken to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for Illinois until around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The fog made it extremely hard to see. Visibility is limited to about 100 feet in front of drivers.

It is still unclear whether weather played a role in the crash, but drivers navigating around the closure should be alert.

Authorities said the intersection could be closed until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
