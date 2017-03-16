NEWS

3-year-old boy shot in head in Englewood

A 3-year-old child was shot in the head in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting took place in the 6200-block of South Aberdeen Street shortly before 5 p.m. An official confirmed the shooting took place inside a home, and police said at this time it appears to be accidental. No further details about the circumstances of that shooting have been released.

Further information about the victim was not immediately available.
