4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side

Four people have been killed and four others injured in a crash involving a CTA bus in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, authorities said.The crash involved a car and a CTA bus in the 2600-block of West Madison Street at about 5:53 a.m., Chicago police said.The CTA said the bus operator and three passengers were among the injured.Witnesses described hearing a loud boom."I heard the tire skid and then I heard the impact. When I came outside, I just saw a bunch of the neighborhood people trying to open up the doors of the car but they couldn't get them open. The driver of the car was partially hanging out the window," said witness Jbria Demery.The #20 Madison bus is being re-routed in both directions around the accident, the CTA said.