4 wounded in shooting outside West Englewood convenience store

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating a shooting which left four people wounded in the West Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

All four victims were inside a convenience store in the 1800-block of West 63rd Street when they heard several gunshots, police said. The victims ran outside and were met by four armed suspects who fired at them, police said.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in the eye was transported to St. Bernard Hospital by a family member. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Another 26-year-old man was wounded in the right buttocks and left foot and taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition. A 56-year-old woman was wounded multiple times in the left leg and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition and a 48-year-old woman was wounded in the hip and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition.

The four suspects were seen leaving in a white colored sedan, police said.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.
