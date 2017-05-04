68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill in northwest Indiana

Charges are pending against a man accused of running a puppy mill out of his northwest Indiana home.The Lake County Sheriff said 68 dogs were rescued after being kept in deplorable conditions in a barn in Center Township.Sheriff John Buncich said some of the dogs had never seen daylight. They were kept in a barn that he described as "filthy.""Very sick individual, he doesn't have a license that we could find," said Buncich.The deputies who rescued the dogs also found scalpels and other surgical equipment. Authorities said C-sections were performed on at least 11 of the dogs.Dog carcasses were found buried behind the building.The dogs are being taken care of at the Lake County Adoption Center. The shelter said the dogs will not be ready for new homes for another two or three weeks.