ABC7 says 'goodbye' to Frank Mathie

A week from Monday, ABC7's Frank Mathie will mark an incredible 50 year milestone at the station - that's when he will officially sign off the air.All week long, ABC7 will celebrate 50 Years of Frank starting by looking back at what he does best, which is telling a story like no one else can.On Monday, Mathie shared one of his favorite stories: a re-enactment of the 2002 interception by Keith Traylor who then played for the Bears.On Tuesday, we went back to 2013, when Mathie broke down the Gettysburg Address line-by-line and talked to a cross section of America about it.