FRANK MATHIE

ABC7 says 'goodbye' to Frank Mathie

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A week from Monday, ABC7's Frank Mathie will mark an incredible 50 year milestone at the station - that's when he will officially sign off the air.

All week long, ABC7 will celebrate 50 Years of Frank starting by looking back at what he does best, which is telling a story like no one else can.

EMBED More News Videos

All week long ABC 7 will celebrate 50 Years of Frank Mathie starting by looking back at what he does best: telling a story like no one else can.


On Monday, Mathie shared one of his favorite stories: a re-enactment of the 2002 interception by Keith Traylor who then played for the Bears.

EMBED More News Videos

In 2013, Mathie broke down the Gettysburg Address line-by-line and talked to a cross section of America about it.


On Tuesday, we went back to 2013, when Mathie broke down the Gettysburg Address line-by-line and talked to a cross section of America about it.
Related Topics:
newsretirement50 years of frankfrank mathieChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRANK MATHIE
Baby anteater debuts at Brookfield Zoo
Barrington bakery cranks out donuts ranked No. 1 in Illinois
Frog exhibit hops in to Notebaert Nature Museum
Boy with cerebral palsy dressing up as Lincoln Memorial snow globe for Halloween
More frank mathie
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
Chris Christie denies rift with Jared Kushner, says pair 'get along just great'
Shots fired by police near Capitol Hill; woman apprehended
More News
Top Stories
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting due in bond court
Shots fired by police near Capitol Hill; woman apprehended
South Elgin KinderCare catches fire
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Boy, 17, cited in Belmont Central crash with CPD squad car
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Show More
Job fair to be held Thursday in Rolling Meadows
Man dead, 1 injured after shocked by power lines while trimming trees in Addison
Man describes terrifying crash with 30 lb. wild turkey in Indiana
Woman trying to steal car attacks female driver in Park Ridge, police say
VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff - and survives
More News
Photos
South Elgin KinderCare catches fire
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
More Photos