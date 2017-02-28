COMMUNITY

ABC7's Hosea Sanders treated for prostate cancer

ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchor / Reporter Hosea Sanders

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Hosea Sanders announced Tuesday that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer.

Sanders says he was first diagnosed several weeks ago and will undergo surgery on Wednesday as part of the treatment.

"I'm in the care of some outstanding professionals and I'm very optimistic about the outcome," Sanders said. "My doctors tell me the risk is greatest for African American men, my father was one of them."

"I share this information to remind you to get yourself checked out," Sanders said.

Hosea points out it is just a simple blood test that could save your life.

He is grateful for the prayers and support of ABC 7 viewers and he plans to be back on the air soon.
