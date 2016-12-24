Aldi in Maywood closing its doors on Christmas Eve

The only grocery store in Maywood is closing its doors on Christmas Eve.The Aldi located at 215 W. Madison St. served the Maywood community since 1994. Aldi officials claim Cook County has made it difficult for the store to remain open, citing property taxes that have increased 80 percent over the last six years.Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin says he is hopeful that another grocery store will take over the space. Meanwhile, Aldi has agreed to provide Maywood residents with shuttle service to nearby grocery stores starting Monday.In a statement, Aldi officials said there will be no job losses caused by the closure of the Maywood store. All Maywood employees will be transferred to nearby Aldi stores.