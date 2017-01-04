Apparent torture video prompts police investigation

The Chicago Police Department is investigating an apparent torture video after a disoriented man was found walking around on Chicago's West Side.Officers responded to a battery at a residence in the 3300-block of West Lexington Street at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday and found signs of a struggle and damage to property when they arrived. Police said they believe this scene is connected to the disoriented man.Police said they later became aware of a "disturbing video" on social media in which an adult man is battered, and police said they believe this is the same man they found wandering around on West Lexington Street.The victim, who is believed to be from a nearby suburb, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said four people are in custody being interrogated. The offenders are described as two women and two men, all around 18-year-old. Three of the offenders are believed to be Chicago residents and one is believed to be from the suburbs of Chicago, police said.Police said the victim is an acquaintance of one of the offenders and is believed to have initially gone with the offenders willingly. It is unclear if the victim knew the other three offenders.The victim was held for between 24 and 48 hours while he was bound and beaten, police said. He was eventually unbound and let go, which is when police found him wandering around.