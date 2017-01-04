NEWS

Apparent torture video prompts police investigation
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Chicago Police Department is investigating an apparent torture video after a disoriented man was found walking around in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department is investigating an apparent torture video after a disoriented man was found walking around on Chicago's West Side.

Officers responded to a battery at a residence in the 3300-block of West Lexington Street at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday and found signs of a struggle and damage to property when they arrived. Police said they believe this scene is connected to the disoriented man.

Police said they later became aware of a "disturbing video" on social media in which an adult man is battered, and police said they believe this is the same man they found wandering around on West Lexington Street.

The victim, who is believed to be from a nearby suburb, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said four people are in custody being interrogated. The offenders are described as two women and two men, all around 18-year-old. Three of the offenders are believed to be Chicago residents and one is believed to be from the suburbs of Chicago, police said.

Police said the victim is an acquaintance of one of the offenders and is believed to have initially gone with the offenders willingly. It is unclear if the victim knew the other three offenders.

The victim was held for between 24 and 48 hours while he was bound and beaten, police said. He was eventually unbound and let go, which is when police found him wandering around.

Check back with ABC7 Eyewitness News for more details as this story develops.
Related Topics:
newsassaultChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
American Military Advisers Have Entered Mosul at Times
Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Midlothian
Special Olympics program left without buses due to Indiana law
More News
Top Stories
Jury finds Hobos gang members guilty of racketeering conspiracy
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
Pet food store manager chases 3 suspects after robbery
Man charged with murder after motorcycle helmet attack at Walmart
Couple charged in violent sex assault of toddler
68 Macy's stores closing; 3 in Illinois
'Demon sighting' photo goes viral on Facebook
Show More
10-year-old killed in skiing accident ID'd
Person of interest photo released in Northbrook strangulation
Free marijuana to be handed out at Trump inauguration
Special Olympics program left without buses due to Indiana law
Jesse Jackson Jr. fights to keep divorce case in Illinois
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Special Olympics program left without buses due to Indiana law
Jury finds Hobos gang members guilty of racketeering conspiracy
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video