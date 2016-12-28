NEWS

Basketball player shot on South Side while visiting family for holidays

Juanita Robinson

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 24-year-old basketball player was shot four times while in Chicago visiting family for the holidays.

Juanita Robinson was taking bags out of her car at her grandmother's in the 8600-block of South Morgan Street at 6:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve when a gray vehicle drove by and shot her four times.

Robinson played basketball at the University of Missouri before graduating in May. She now plays semi-pro basketball in Georgia and was getting ready to play basketball overseas.

Juanita Robinson



A GoFundMe page was set up for her recovery costs with a goal of raising $10,000.

"I have not given up on the Lord nor my dreams, and pray that I am able to not only walk again, but also play basketball," Robinson wrote on the page.

A prayer vigil will be held at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn on Saturday at 12 p.m.
