Juanita Robinson

A 24-year-old basketball player was shot four times while in Chicago visiting family for the holidays.Juanita Robinson was taking bags out of her car at her grandmother's in the 8600-block of South Morgan Street at 6:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve when a gray vehicle drove by and shot her four times.Robinson played basketball at the University of Missouri before graduating in May. She now plays semi-pro basketball in Georgia and was getting ready to play basketball overseas. GoFundMe page was set up for her recovery costs with a goal of raising $10,000."I have not given up on the Lord nor my dreams, and pray that I am able to not only walk again, but also play basketball," Robinson wrote on the page.A prayer vigil will be held at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn on Saturday at 12 p.m.