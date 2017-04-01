NEWS

Berwyn couple found murdered in their home

Tommie and Ira Moore

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple found in a Berwyn home as homicides, police said Saturday.

The bodies of 67-year-old Ira Moore and 70-year-old Tommie Moore, who had been married for more than 20 years, were discovered in their home in the 3100-block of South Oak Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday. They were found in the kitchen.

Autopsy results Saturday found that Ira Moore died of a gunshot wound to the head. His wife, Tommie Moore, died of a gunshot wound to the head in addition to multiple stab wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.

An upstairs neighbor called police after noticing something strange while taking out the trash.

Ira Moore was a Vietnam veteran, his family said. Despite being a double amputee who used a wheelchair, he managed to take care of his wife for two decades. She reportedly had Alzheimer's.

Relatives said they last spoke with the couple late Wednesday afternoon.

"They'll give you the shirt off their backs. They're the sweetest people," said nephew Jonathan Brooks.

Family members said they do not know who would want to hurt the couple, but think the attacker could have been someone they knew.

A $1,000 reward has been offered for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwyn Police Department at 708-795-5600.

