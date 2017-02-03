NEWS

Biggest terror threat is homegrown says U of C study

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new study from the University of Chicago, called The American Face of ISIS, concluded that the biggest terror threat in the US is homegrown. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new study from the University of Chicago, called The American Face of ISIS, concluded that the biggest terror threat in the US is homegrown.

While it is timely, researchers at the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats have been working on the study for several months. It analyzed over 100 people indicted by the US Justice Department for ISIS-related offenses. The study's findings do not fit the current narrative from the White House.

President Trump's travel ban is almost a week old and, despite the chaos it has brought, Trump is convinced banning people from seven Muslim countries is the key to keeping America safe.

"Stopping immigration from Islamic countries won't prevent ISIS attacks in the United States," said Dr. Robert Pape of the University of Chicago Project of Security and Threats.

Terrorism expert Dr. Robert Pape said Trump is fighting an old battle. After 9/11, the US government reduced the oversees threat with tighter immigration policies.

A study released by the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats concluded the face of ISIS in the United States today is homegrown. Out of 112 individuals indicted on ISIS-related crimes in the past three years: 85 percent were American citizens, 64 percent were American born and only 4 percent were foreign nationals.

"ISIS terrorists in America are walk-in volunteers motivated to join the group by the group's propaganda," said Dr. Pape.

Dr. Robert Pape said propaganda like the over 1400 videos produced by ISIS.

The study said many of the accused terrorists didn't come from Muslim communities, they converted to Islam and radicalized at the same time after watching videos on-line.

Because the videos claim America is at war with Islam, Dr. Pape said there is no better recruiting tool than the travel ban.

"ISIS doesn't need to produce a video, all people need to do is turn on the TV and watch the Trump administration talk about the ban; this is the best propaganda for ISIS," said Dr. Pape.

Dr. Pape said Trump has already appeared in ISIS recruiting videos. The study also found that ISIS recruits almost four times as many individuals as al-Qaida.

While Dr. Pape hopes the president rescinds the travel ban, there are no plans to do so at this time.
Related Topics:
newsterrorismterror threatisisuniversity of chicagoHyde ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
15-year-old shot in West Pullman
Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown
Worker killed in Geneva Commons tower accident
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
More News
Top Stories
Worker killed in Geneva Commons tower accident
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
Drug lord diva: El Chapo airs prison grievances in court
15-year-old shot in West Pullman
17-year-old boy killed, man wounded in Logan Square shooting
Chicago sees less than 1 inch of snow in January
Show More
I-Team helps South Elgin man get gas leak capped
Rauner hires Munger as a deputy governor
Couple arrested after child brings meth to school
Demonstrators show support for Muslims in response to travel ban
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Drug lord diva: El Chapo airs prison grievances in court
Worker killed in Geneva Commons tower accident
Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown
More Video