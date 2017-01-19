NEWS

Body found after fire at River North high-rise parking garage ID'd
A death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning in a high-rise parking garage in Chicago's River North neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A death investigation is underway after the body of a Highland Park man was found Tuesday morning in a high-rise parking garage in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Chicago police and fire responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a "rubbish fire" on the 11th floor of a parking garage located in the 300-block of North LaSalle Street.

When they arrived, they found the remains of Louis Cohen, 60.

The cause and manner of death are pending. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Cohen worked as a real estate attorney for Foley and Lardner LLP for eight months in the Business Law Department, the firm said in a news release. He was formerly with firm DLA Piper for 27 years. His firm said Cohen previously represented the owner and redeveloper of the Chicago Soho House Club and the City of Atlanta in connection with negotiations leading to the development of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Atlanta Falcons.

Cohen was a founding member and director of the Stanford Real Estate Council, the release said.
