A death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning in a high-rise parking garage in Chicago's River North neighborhood.Chicago police and fire responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a "rubbish fire" on the 11th floor of a parking garage near West Kinzie and North Clark streets.When they arrived, they found the remains of an unidentified person. No further details about the deceased were released.Area Central and arson detectives were on the scene, working to determine the cause of the fire and the cause of death.