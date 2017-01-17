NEWS

Body found after report of fire at River North parking garage

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning in a high-rise parking garage in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Chicago police and fire responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a "rubbish fire" on the 11th floor of a parking garage near West Kinzie and North Clark streets.

When they arrived, they found the remains of an unidentified person. No further details about the deceased were released.

Area Central and arson detectives were on the scene, working to determine the cause of the fire and the cause of death.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundfireRiver NorthChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 year later, murder of ABC7 producer in Belize still unsolved
Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President for at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds
3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-290 crash
More News
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-290 crash
Dense Fog Advisory in effect; rainy start, warmer Tuesday
'Dancing With The Stars' pro talks real post-baby body
Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series championship
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
1 year later, murder of ABC7 producer in Belize still unsolved
Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on the moon, dies at 82
Show More
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
Video shows person shot by off-duty police sergeant in Albany Park
Gov. Rauner, possible 2018 opponents attend MLK breakfast
Oldest case in Cook County may not be over
Amazon to start accepting food stamps
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos