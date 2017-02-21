NEWS

Bull captured after wild chase through NYC dies

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A loose bull that led police and other officials on a wild chase through the New York City borough of Queens Tuesday has died.

The chase started just before 11 a.m. after the bull escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse. Officials quickly cornered it in a backyard on Marsden Street in Jamaica.

While officers were clearing the block in the event the bull escaped again, they managed to sedate the bull using darts. But the determined bull broke free again.

It went on a run through the neighborhood, with police not far behind trying to corner it.

Watch video of the bull chasing after people here:
EMBED More News Videos

Cellphone video shows a bull chasing after people in Jamaica, Queens.


Watch live coverage showing police chase the bull through the city:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch live coverage of the bull being chased through Jamaica, Queens.


More than an hour later, police cornered the bull again and sedated it. It was in the process of being taken to a local animal shelter, but didn't survive for long.

Animal Care Centers said the bull arrived at their Brooklyn facility dead on arrival.

The animal was given two different drugs during the attempted capture:

1. Darts - a tranquilizer called Ketaset, which was administered by ESU

2.Poll syringe - 1cc of Xylazine, which was administered by the NYPD mounting division

The bull escaped from a slaughterhouse, officials said, and police were trying to get workers to come to the scene to capture it.
Related Topics:
newsanimal newsqueens newsbizarreNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Couple charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Aurora
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
Active shooter reported at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
More News
Top Stories
Drew Peterson moved to Joliet, in federal custody, sources say
Active shooter reported at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Show More
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Police: Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
5 killed, including 4 American tourists, in Australian plane crash
CPD expanding use of tech tools to South, West sides
More Video