Charges expected in apparent torture of man in Facebook live video

Four people were in custody Wednesday night after Chicago police discovered an apparent torture video. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people are expected to be charged Thursday in connection with the apparent torture of a man with disabilities that was streamed live on Facebook.

The video shows the 18-year-old man was forced to drink toilet water, slashed, beaten and yelled at.

"Bro look. (Screaming). Get to the corner, put your hands against the wall, bro," one of the attackers said.

The victim, who is from northwest suburban Crystal Lake, was reported missing Monday by his parents in nearby Streamwood.

Chicago police said they saw a young man wandering in distress Tuesday in the 3400-block of West Lexington Street on the city's West Side.


Later, police became aware of the disturbing video. They realized that between the time he'd been reported missing and when he was seen wandering, the victim was held between 24 and 48 hours by a group of four teens.

The teens are black. The victim is white. Police said they are not ruling out classifying the attack as a hate crime.
