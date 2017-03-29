NEWS

Chicago municipal ID card proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago is considering a municipal ID card. (WLS)

By and Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A proposal to issue municipal ID cards in Chicago aims to help many people, including undocumented immigrants and homeless people, but some have concerns about the plan.

The city council debated the proposed $1 million plan at its Wednesday meeting. Mayor Rahm Emanuel supports the plan and his office said the cost has already been earmarked.

Currently, tens of thousands of Chicagoans do not have an official photo ID, which means they cannot sign up for a bank account, or use city services such as libraries.

Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia said the cards would also help senior citizens, youth and former prisoners. If approved, the city expects to issue its first municipal ID before the end of 2017.

However, keeping individual data secure is a concern.

"I'm for the municipal ID ... but we gotta make sure the data is secure," said Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward).

New York City officials ran into that problem with their municipal ID card.

"They collected a lot of personal information about people, including people who were undocumented. When Donald Trump was elected, the officials in NYC thought 'Oh my goodness, we are holding all this information, we shouldn't have it, let's get rid of it.' Now they are under a court order not to do it," said Ed Yohnka, spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

Valencia said security would be Chicago's No. 1. priority and that the city would retain minimal data about those who sign up.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago City Council is considering a plan to issue municipal IDs.

Related Topics:
newsimmigrationhomelessrahm emanuelchicago city councilChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
At least 12 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash
Poisoned Russian activist delivers rebuke of Putin regime before Senate
Fossils millions of years old swiped from Death Valley National Park
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
YouTube video leads cops to drugs, guns, dead dog at Harvey home
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
12 dead after church bus accident in central TX
Man nearly killed while sleeping with charging phone
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
Show More
Uber driver fights off 2 men attempting to carjack him
MSU taps former Chicago U.S. attorney in athletic doctor sex abuse case
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
More News
Top Video
Media gets look at White Sox ballpark updates
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
15-year-old girl killed in Michigan City shooting
More Video