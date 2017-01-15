  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor

Eugene Ciardullo.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, police said Sunday.

Eugene Ciardullo, 51, of the 8300-block of South Keeler Avenue, was employed as a part-time security guard at a school where the victim was enrolled, police said. The victim, now 18, told police that she had a sexual relationship with Ciardullo when she was 17.

Ciardullo was arrested without incident at his home on Saturday afternoon, police said. He has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim 13-17 years of age and scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

"The Chicago Police Department is currently also investigating this incident internally and administratively. We remain committed to the highest levels of accountability for our officers and members and will not tolerate any activity or actions that undermine the integrity of the hard working men and women of our Department," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Gugliemi.

Ciardullo has been with the Chicago Police Department for 21 years and assigned to the 9th District.
