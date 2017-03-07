Chicago women prepare for 'A Day Without Women'

A demonstration in Chicago on Tuesday served as a warm up for a nationwide movement on Wednesday.International Women's Day called on women to skip work and avoid spending money all to show their power and impact on society.Two women participating in the movement want their voices and the voices of other black women to be heard."Black women specifically are always at someone else's table. We decided to form our own table," Pamela Blaylock, said."Everybody's coming for their own initiatives, for whatever is inspiring them. It's an opportunity for solidarity," C.M. Winter, said.The two Facebook friends are co-founders of Black Women Speak and are among the growing number of African-American women taking part in Wednesday's International Women's Strike Demonstration in Chicago.It's the first national action by organizers of January's Women's March since the nationwide marches held a day after President Trump's inauguration."Everyone has great ideas at the bar and on Facebook. What we're doing is trying to take that one step further because we are black women," Winter said.The International Women's strike also known as A Day Without Women urges women around the world to stay home from work Wednesday March 8 to demonstrate their importance to the job force and demand employers pay them at the same rate as their male counterparts.The event which echoes last month's Day Without Immigrants strike is part of a larger global work strike by women in honor of International Women's Day.Organizers are asking women to wear red to signify love and sacrifice.And while Chicago area women said it's unclear how many will participate, they said women, especially those of color, can't afford not to."We've got too many people sitting by the sidelines not doing anything," Blaylock said.