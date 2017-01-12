NEWS

Civilian fatally shoots suspect who shot state trooper

TONOPAH, Ariz. (WLS) --
A state trooper has been shot in Tonopah, Arizona, a few miles west of Phoenix.

The trooper was shot on westbound Interstate 10 around 4 a.m., and the suspect was shot by a passerby. The suspect is dead, and the trooper is expected to survive. Police say the Good Samaritan stopped to help the ambushed trooper, using his own gun. Officials say the driver went back to his car after stopping to help, grabbed a gun and shot at the suspect who was not following his commands to stop attacking the trooper.

The Department of Public Safety says the trooper was "ambushed" by a suspect who came from an unknown direction. The suspect had shot the trooper, then fought the trooper to the ground when the passerby stopped.

It happened while the trooper was investigating a rollover crash with shots fired where a woman was thrown from the vehicle. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she later died. Minutes later, a civilian got on the trooper's radio and said the trooper had been shot, saying, "Officer down... officer down."

The injured trooper, who has only been identified as a 27-year veteran, was airlifted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
I-10, the main artery connecting Phoenix to southern California, was shut down for the investigation.
