Cook County lays off more than 300 employees after soda tax delay

Cook County laid off more than 300 employees Friday after a delay in the the county's sugary beverage tax left a hole in the budget.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the layoffs were made as a result of an approximately $68 million gap in the 2017 fiscal year budget.The layoffs come after a judge placed a restraining order on a tax on sugary beverages in Cook County after a lawsuit by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. The tax was supposed to take effect July 1.In addition to the layoffs, Cook County is closing more than 600 vacant positions.In a statement, Preckwinkle said in part, "I regret that these actions are necessary - and I deeply regret the impact they have on individual employees. One of the main reasons I proposed the modest tax on sweetened beverages last year was specifically to avoid these kind of cuts. I value the work undertaken by our dedicated employees as well as the services the County provides. The FY2017 budget, which was passed by the Board last November in a 13-4 vote, included that revenue. Unfortunately, the lawsuit filed by the IRMA and others just days before the tax was to take effect has led to what is likely to be a protracted legal fight. And while we believe we will ultimately prevail, we must take fiscally responsible actions now."Preckwinkle said every county bureau, department and separately elected office has to meet a 10 percent holdback mandated by the budget office.