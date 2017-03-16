NEWS

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson to meet with AG Jeff Sessions

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Laura Podesta
WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to meet Thursday with the chief law enforcement officer in the United States, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It comes at a crucial time for the Chicago Police Department and for the city.

Johnson and Session will be talking about gun violence in Chicago and how the federal government can help curb it.

The meeting will not be one-on-one. It will include several police chiefs from around the nation. But Johnson may be more in the hot seat. President Donald Trump has singled out Chicago on Twitter, saying that the carnage in the city needs to end.

The U.S. Department of Justice just wrapped up a months-long investigation of the CPD, mentioning several critical issues plaguing the department.

Sessions has spoken out about those sorts of federal investigations, saying it fosters an anti-police environment and makes officers fearful to do their jobs. But the CPD plans to move forward with training reforms and technology upgrades and other ideas recommended by the DOJ.
