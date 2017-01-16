NEWS

CTA bus struck by SUV that ran red light on South Side, police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after an SUV ran a red light and crashed into a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Investigators said the bus and another vehicle were heading north on South Kedzie Avenue in the city's Wrightwood neighborhood when the 2005 Ford SUV slammed into the bus at West 79th Street. The bus swerved and struck the second vehicle, police said.

The driver of the SUV was sent to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. An 18-year-old woman who was riding in the SUV was also transported to Christ, where her condition stabilized.

The CTA bus driver, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized. The driver of the vehicle struck by the bus, a 60-year-old man, was transported to Little Company of Mary hospital, where his condition also stabilized.

Chicago Fire Media originally tweeted that eleven people were hurt in the crash.


Police said the driver of the SUV will be cited for disregarding the red signal.

No further details have been released.
