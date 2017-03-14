Custodian accused of unlawful videotaping at Crest Hill school

A school custodian is charged with unlawful videotaping, and police are trying to determine if any students at Chaney Monge School in southwest suburban Crest Hill were recorded.Some parents expressed shock and anger after learning of the arrest from school administrators, who called parents and posted a message on the school's website.Ryan Thompson, 27, has been charged with one count of unauthorized videotaping, which is a felony. And police say they're investigating whether the images involve children.Chaney-Monge is a combined elementary and middle school. And police say Thompson conducted the videotaping on school grounds using a personal device.Investigators have declined to say in detail what the images show and how the images came to light. But they say they were taken in a school locker room between February 1 and March 11."We've been in contact with the administration from Chaney Monge, and they're working hand and hand with families to make sure that the children are still safe. We'll continue to work with them. This case will continue to be under investigation. There is a lot of work to be done," said Interim Chief Ed Clark, Crest Hill Police Dept."The school district has to do a better job in sifting through who should be working at the public schools with these kids," said parent Erick Rice.The district superintendent in a statement said: "...we are cooperating with the police in every way possible. Please be assured that the safety and security of our students is and always has been our top priority."School officials say Thompson has been removed from the district.