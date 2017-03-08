NEWS

Documents: Man charged with child porn had image of girl performing oral sex on dog

EMBED </>More News Videos

Man accused of possessing images of child pornography, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A Houston man is accused of possessing child pornography and having images of a minor engaging in sexual bestiality, according to charging documents.

Timothy Gerbode, 29, reportedly admitted to investigators that he knowingly downloaded child pornography.


After an investigation in August 2016 by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Gerbode's personal computer was identified as possibly containing child pornography. Documents state that 476 images of child porn were discovered on his computer.

In one of the images, an infant was photographed nude with an adult male's genitalia touching her private area, according to charging documents. Another image showed a nude girl, approximately 7 to 10 years old, performing oral sex on a dog.


Gerbode is charged with three counts of felony possession of child pornography.
Related Topics:
newschild pornographyanimal crueltyanimalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Cruise ship comes frighteningly close to Florida home
Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Falling glass, debris reported around Loop
Man accused of holding 8 women captive in mansion
CTU votes to discuss May 1 action after CPS threatens to shorten school year
Woman charged with murder after forcing man to drink bleach
Illinois bill would lower drinking age - with parental consent
Man fatally hit by Blue Line train at Addison station
Pregnant woman dons giraffe mask in delivery room
Show More
Plane carrying Michigan basketball team slides off runway
Chicago Defender's Bobby Sengstacke dead at 73
Dennis Hastert's sex abuse case may not go to trial, attorney says
Police release images of Jefferson Park robbery suspect
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
Plane carrying Michigan basketball team slides off runway
Journalist sues to make Laquan McDonald report public
More Video