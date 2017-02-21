DREW PETERSON

Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Haute, Ind., prison

Drew Peterson is now in federal custody at a prison in Terre Haute, Ind., and no longer in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Drew Peterson is now in federal custody at a prison in Terre Haute, Ind., and no longer in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

State officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the former Bolingbrook policeman and wife killer was no longer in Illinois custody, and that for safety and security reasons they would not divulge details.

Peterson was taken to the Northern Reception Center in Joliet before being transferred to the federal correction center in Terre Haute where he has been assigned the U.S. prisoner I.D. number of 07018-748.

"It is unusual by its very nature, you try to do it quietly but obviously this has gotten out," said former federal prosecutor Jeff Cramer.

Cramer told the I-Team that the transfer is the result of something serious. State officials said security concerns prohibited them from giving out details, and a security threat of some kind seems to be the most likely cause for the transfer, after eliminating everything else that might have prompted it.

"They wouldn't transfer him for medical treatment. They wouldn't transfer him for a disciplinary problem. They didn't transfer him because he's an informant, because he's not. They didn't transfer him because he has federal charges, because he doesn't. So I have no idea why they transferred him. Maybe they think he's a good farmer, so they transferred him to Terre Haute, Indiana," said Steve Greenberg, Peterson's attorney.

Cramer said there are only a few reasons a state prisoner would be moved into federal custody.

"Now that happens when there's a federal charge. The feds will take you out of local and bring you into their system, and that case plays itself out. There's no indication now, and I'm not sure what it could be, that there will be a federal charge against Mr. Peterson," Cramer said.

Federal officials and Peterson's lawyer said there are no pending federal charges against him.
The move came as a complete surprise to Illinois authorities outside the prison system. Illinois State Police, Bolingbrook police and Will County officials did not know about the transfer until informed by ABC 7. Even Greenberg was unaware until the I-Team called, and he spoke with Peterson by phone 10 days ago about appeal matters.

Peterson is serving 38 years at Menard Correctional Center in downstate Chester, Ill., for the 2004 killing of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of his conviction. Forty years were added to his sentence because he tried to put a hit on the Will County state's attorney who got him convicted, James Glasgow.

Glasgow did not have a comment on the move and said he was not informed of it. Neither were his son, Stephen, or any relatives of his fourth wife, Stacey eterson.

The Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments on Drew Peterson's appeal of his conviction for the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio.



Peterson remains the sole suspect in the death of his fourth wife. She has been missing since 2007.
