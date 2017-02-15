NEWS

Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton Avenue

Investigators temporarily shut down southbound Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to Fullerton Avenue after a driver was fatally shot. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police shut down southbound Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to Fullerton Avenue for nearly three hours early Wednesday morning a murder investigation.

A man in his 20s was shot around 3:45 a.m., police said. He was heading south on Lake Shore in a Lexus when another car pulled up next to him near Fullerton. Police said someone inside that car shot him several times.

The Lexus crashed into a median. The driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. A source said he was a documented gang member.

A man and woman were riding in the Lexus. They were not hurt.

Officers spent hours along Lake Shore Drive using flashlights to look for evidence. Southbound Lake Shore Drive re-opened around 6:30 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests. They have not released any information about the suspect's car.
