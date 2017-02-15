Chicago police shut down southbound Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to Fullerton Avenue for nearly three hours early Wednesday morning a murder investigation.A man in his 20s was shot around 3:45 a.m., police said. He was heading south on Lake Shore in a Lexus when another car pulled up next to him near Fullerton. Police said someone inside that car shot him several times.The Lexus crashed into a median. The driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. A source said he was a documented gang member.A man and woman were riding in the Lexus. They were not hurt.Officers spent hours along Lake Shore Drive using flashlights to look for evidence. Southbound Lake Shore Drive re-opened around 6:30 a.m.Police have not made any arrests. They have not released any information about the suspect's car.