CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police shut down southbound Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to Fullerton Avenue for nearly three hours early Wednesday morning a murder investigation.
A man in his 20s was shot around 3:45 a.m., police said. He was heading south on Lake Shore in a Lexus when another car pulled up next to him near Fullerton. Police said someone inside that car shot him several times.
The Lexus crashed into a median. The driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. A source said he was a documented gang member.
A man and woman were riding in the Lexus. They were not hurt.
Officers spent hours along Lake Shore Drive using flashlights to look for evidence. Southbound Lake Shore Drive re-opened around 6:30 a.m.
Police have not made any arrests. They have not released any information about the suspect's car.