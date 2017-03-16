NEWS

Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say

This undated image shows 16-year-old Elena Mondragon, who died during an officer-involved shooting in Hayward, Calif. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
HAYWARD, Calif. --
Hayward police now say the victim in a Fremont officer-involved shooting Tuesday at City View Apartments in Hayward is a 16-year-old girl from Antioch. She died at a nearby hospital.

The victim's family has come forward and identified her as Elena Mondragon.

EMBED More News Videos

Hayward Police now say the victim in a Fremont Officer Involved Shooting Tuesday at City View Apartments in Hayward is a 16-year-old girl from Antioch. She died at a nearby hospital.



"It's tragic when an officer has to fire their weapon," said Hayward Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Ryan Cantrell.

On Tuesday around 5:20 p.m., members of a task force, including Fremont police detectives, attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at the apartment complex.

"As they get out to contact the vehicle, the driver of the car drives off and rams a couple of police vehicles," said Cantrell. Other vehicles were also hit.

"It sounded like a big bomb went off when it hit and then you just heard the tires screeching and then all of a sudden you heard the gun shots, pow, pow, pow, pow," said a witness named Warren, who did not want to give his last name.



The Hayward Police Department is the lead investigative agency and says two Fremont police detectives fired their weapons.

The driver of the stolen vehicle drove out of the apartment complex and crashed at Campus Drive and Oaks Drive.

Students at nearby University Village Student Housing off-campus were told to shelter in place.

"It was scary because it caught us off guard," said Warren.

RELATED: Manhunt underway after shooting near Hayward CSUEB

Hayward police says there were four people in the car, two males and two females.

One male suspect got out and ran. Law enforcement officials searched for him until 1:30 a.m.


"We have some leads on who it may be," said Cantrell.

"The way he took off and damaged those cars he could care less," said Warren.

The other female and male were taken into custody. The female has since been released.

The Fremont police detectives who were injured in the initial crash have been treated and released from a local hospital.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a parallel investigation.

Mondragon family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.
Related Topics:
newsshootingcrimeviolencepoliceinvestigationarrestsearchpolice shootingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
Read the full White House budget blueprint
2 federal judges find new Trump travel ban discriminatory
10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
More News
Top Stories
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
Show More
Trump's budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
Elbow injury sidelines Bulls' Dwyane Wade
Family friend confesses to fatal hit-and-run of boy, 5, at child's home
VIDEO: Alleged robber accidentally shoots himself in Denny's parking lot
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos