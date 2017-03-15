NEWS

Former Indiana college volleyball coach charged with sexual battery

Jan Emilio Torres, a former volleyball coach at Indiana University Northwest, was charged with sexual battery. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A former volleyball coach at Indiana University Northwest in Gary was charged with sexual battery after he was accused of inappropriately touching and kissing a teenager.

Jan Emilio Torres, 48, of Munster, was in his first year coaching at IUN but let go last week after the misconduct allegations came to light. He was not in custody Wednesday afternoon, but will be held in lieu of $10,000 bail when he is.

The alleged incident occurred about a week and a half ago at the university. The campus police handled the investigation. The school did not comment Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Torres was in the school's gym during a private volleyball tournament when he got involved with a 17-year-old girl who was refereeing some of the games.

After allegedly play-fighting with her in a stairwell the complaint said: "He ... smacked her buttocks. He then turned her around, pushed himself against her, and kissed her. When she pushed him away and went to walk away, he grabbed her and kissed her again."

Torres, who did not answer the door of his apartment to comment on Wednesday, previously coached at Thornton Fractional South High School and a private Catholic high school in Indiana.

Officials at both schools said Wednesday they are unable to comment about Torres' time at those institutions.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
