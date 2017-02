Former Lake County coroner was indicted on five felony counts of perjury Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Police said the charges are the result of a year-long investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Office of Professional Standards. Rudd was indicted by Grand Jury, and a $150,000 arrest warrant was issued.The Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the charges and limited details about the case.