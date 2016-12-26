NEWS

Fox Valley Mall in Aurora closed due to fights

(@osnaDlechaR/twitter)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Security staff at Fox Valley Mall in west suburban Aurora have closed the mall due to several fights inside.

Several fights broke out in the mall earlier Monday evening, causing security to evacuate the premises.



Cell phone cameras captured the commotion as the center of the mall erupted into chaos and terrified shoppers were sent scrambling for the exits.

"I'm still a little shaken up. I've never seen that many people inside brawling like that," said Alexis Malone, who was working inside the mall.

The problems began around 7 p.m.


"Everyone's pulling out their phones. I see the police rushing in. I see kids hitting each other, kids trampling each other. So it was just madness," Malone said.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fights or how many there were.



"Let's definitely take a breath. If you coming to look for trouble or look for negativity, just don't even do it. It's not worth it," Malone said.

Security said the mall will be open again Tuesday.

Fox Valley Mall was not the only mall shut down by fighting on the day after Christmas. Police responded to fights that broke out at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall in Manchester, Conn., Monday night as well. There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

Manchester police Capt. Chris Davis posted on his Twitter account that several hundred teenagers were in the mall at the time and there were several fights. He says several people were arrested and the mall was evacuated.

Davis said authorities were still trying to sort out what happened.

And in Elizabeth, N.J., a fight led to chaos and panic when a thrown chair was mistaken for a gunshot. Police said no shots were fired at the mall, but during a brawl the loud sound of a chair being thrown caused someone to yell "gun!" and set off a wave of panic. Several people were injured as shoppers fled the mall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
