Fresno police investigating triple homicide, apparent shooting spree by suspect in Motel 6 murder

EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1888488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are several scenes in the area as Fresno Police search for the killer. (KFSN)

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect is in custody. He is the suspect in the Motel 6 security guard homicide last Thursday.