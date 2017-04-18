FRESNO

Fresno police investigating triple homicide, apparent shooting spree by suspect in Motel 6 murder

There are several scenes in the area as Fresno Police search for the killer. (KFSN)

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect is in custody. He is the suspect in the Motel 6 security guard homicide last Thursday.
By
FRESNO, California --
Fresno police say three people were killed and one person was injured in a Central Fresno shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who police say shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday.

Witnesses say a man fired several times at people, reloaded his large handgun, and continued firing. At least four people were shot.

One of the victims was driven in an electric company truck to Fresno police headquarters in Downtown Fresno where he died. Police say that victim was a passenger in the truck, and that the shooting was unprovoked.

Next, police say, the suspect walked down a street, encountered a resident and shot at the person multiple times and missed.

Another victim was found dead at Nevada and Fulton -- where the shooting happened. A third victim went to Catholic Charities, just down the street from where the shooting happened, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Fresno Police say three people were shot and two of them died in Central Fresno shooting.


Fulton Street is closed at Divisadero Street as well as several other streets in the area. The Fresno County Courthouse in Downtown Fresno is also on lockdown.


The three people killed were shot tat three separate locations, and police say in total, 16 shots were fired in four locations in under a minute.

The police chief says Muhammad yelled "Allah Akbar." Posts online indicate Muhammad does not like white people and has anti-government sentiments, police said. Muhammad is in custody.

Police are now in contact with the FBI but say it's too early to say if the attack was terrorism.
