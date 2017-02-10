Girl, 17, carjacked in her driveway in Western Springs

Western Springs police said a 17-year-old girl was the victim of an armed carjacked by two men in the driveway of her home Thursday night.Police said the victim was in her driveway in the 4800-block of Fair Elms Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when two men got out of a white sedan parked on the street in front of her house and walked up to her car. Police said the men then stood by both the driver and passenger doors and pointed small handguns at her.Police said the man on the driver's side demanded she get out of the car, then grabbed her by the arm and pulled her out. She fled the scene for help, police said."I do watch out when I see cars that don't look like they belong or they're kind of lingering, I do keep an eye out. But I didn't notice anything last night," said Berni McClusky, neighbor.Her car is still missing. Police described one of the suspects as a white male, about 5 ft. 9 in. tall wearing a ski mask and a black sweatshirt, and the other as an African-American male, about 5 ft. 9 in. tall wearing a gray sweatshirt. A third person, an accomplice driving the white sedan, has not been identified or described, police said.The victim was unharmed but the people who live on that block are shaken."It just doesn't feel as safe all of a sudden," said Paulette Delcourt, neighbor.