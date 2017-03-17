  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Heather Mack, convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder,' gives up custody of baby

EMBED </>More News Videos

Heather Mack's daughter was handed over Friday to a couple in Bali.

CHICAGO --
Heather Mack, an American convicted in her mother's "suitcase murder" in Indonesia, gave custody of her young daughter on Friday to an Australian woman until her release from prison.

Mack is serving a 10-year sentence for assisting her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer in Sheila von Wiese-Mack's murder, in which the body was stuffed in a suitcase. Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The baby girl, Stella Schaefer, was born shortly before her parents were convicted in 2015. Under Indonesian law, she was allowed to live with her mother in her cell in Kerobokan prison until she turned 2 years old on Friday.

Prison chief Tony Nainggolan said the girl's development will be supervised by government social workers.

"We will allow the girl to meet her mother any time," Nainggolan said.

Mack, 21, broke down in tears as she gave Stella to Oshar Putu Melody Suartama, an Australian woman married to a Balinese man, said Mack's Indonesian lawyer, Yulius Benyamin Seran.

He said Suartama, who has two sons and lives in Bali, befriended Mack when the couple was first detained for murder. She helped Mack as an interpreter and supported her during the trial.

"She is the right person to raise Stella, she loves her," Seran said. "Yes, there was a lot of crying. Also, Tommy was there at the last minute, before we went out. Tommy was also there and they (were both) crying, the mother and Tommy," said Yulius Benyamin Seran, Mack's lawyer. "Stella, she is happy. We don't know (inside) the heart, but it seems she is happy."

The handover comes after a Cook County judge denied putting Stella in the custody of Schaefer's mother, Kia Walker.

Von Wiese-Mack's badly battered body was found stuffed in a suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi at the St. Regis Bali resort. She reportedly did not approve of her daughter's relationship with Schaefer.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newscustodyu.s. & worldmurderForest Park
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Grandmother tries again for custody of Heather Mack's baby
Grandmother's emergency try for guardianship of Heather Mack's child denied
Tommy Schaefer's mother seeking guardianship of Heather Mack's toddler
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump to meet Angela Merkel at White House
3 dead in La Porte County semi crash
Meeting Charles Manson in prison made 'hair on the back of my neck' stand up
More News
Top Stories
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Boy, 3, accidentally shot while playing 'cops and robbers', police say
Man charged in EMT's murder ran her over with stolen ambulance, police say
3 dead in La Porte County semi crash
Joliet police looking for group of ATM skimmers
Northwestern wins first-ever NCAA tournament game
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Show More
Officer that helped 3 Englewood girls, grandmother under investigation
Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
ABC7's Cheryl Burton honored by Girl Scouts
UIC student choked in domestic incident, campus police say
More News
Top Video
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Boy, 3, accidentally shot while playing 'cops and robbers', police say
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
3-year-old boy shot in head in Englewood
More Video