I-Team: South Shore eatery attack was revenge hit

CHICAGO (WLS) --Four men who were gunned down at a South Shore chicken and fish house were caught in a retaliatory attack from a previous gang incident, the I-Team has learned.
Chicago police officials on Friday declined to reveal the incident that triggered the multiple homicide, saying that it could compromise their investigation.
However, all four men who were shot and killed at Nadia Restaurant on E. 75th St. had gang ties and criminal records, according to investigators and police department records obtained by the I-Team.
Police also point to the victims' social media presence in which they discuss gang affiliations and are depicted with guns, drugs and cash.
The fatalities from the South Shore attack were Emmanuel Stokes, 28, and Edwin Davis, 32 who were both found inside the restaurant and Dillon Jackson, 20 and his brother Raheem Jackson, 19 who were outside. Their mother works at Nadia's and says she witnessed the carnage.
Detectives have not disclosed who the actual target of the attack was, but the Jacksons' mother Dana told the I-Team Friday that her sons had been inside the restaurant getting food and were shot as they left.
She says the shooter was coming through the door at the same time and that the other two men were the intended targets. Other family members said the same thing.
"They were shooting at somebody inside the restaurant, my boys just got in the way I guess," said Georgia Jackson, the victims' grandmother.
Police sources say 19-year-old Raheam Jackson was gang-affiliated and police records show he has a short arrest history.
A Facebook page under his brother Dillon's name reveals numerous pictures with guns, one with a sawed off shotgun and in another 20-year old Dillion Jackson is seen holding three pistols in one hand.
Murder victim 28-year-old Emmanuel Stokes also has a Chicago police record and his Facebook page displays a multi-gang logo.
Victim Edwin Davis, 32, has a lengthy Chicago police record including numerous arrests for drug violations and assault. On his Facebook page Davis lists his connection to a prominent Chicago street gang.
Davis and Stokes were found inside the restaurant and the Jackson brothers were outside. The four restaurant victims and three others killed Thursday in South Shore were all targeted according to police, but the three separate shooting attacks they say were not necessarily connected.