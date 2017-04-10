  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Cook County judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting

Chicago police investigate after a Cook County judge was killed in a shooting in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Cook County judge was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the West Chesterfield neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 9400-block of South Forest Avenue at about 4:51 a.m. where they found a 51-year-old woman and 66-year-old man wounded.

The I-Team confirms that the man shot is Cook County Judge Raymond Myles.

Myles was shot multiple times in the body and transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was wounded in the leg and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago violenceman killedWest ChesterfieldChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Niles woman dies after being trapped under stone slabs
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
Family reunited with man who saved 2-year-old boy from choking
More News
Top Stories
Man found dead inside CPD lockup in Grand Crossing
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Family reunited with man who saved 2-year-old boy from choking
Show More
Blackhawks playoff schedule for series against Predators released
Fresh Express issues recall after dead bat found in salad mix
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
Search continues for missing 22-year-old kayaker near Streator
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos