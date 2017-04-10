A Cook County judge was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the West Chesterfield neighborhood Monday morning, police said.Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 9400-block of South Forest Avenue at about 4:51 a.m. where they found a 51-year-old woman and 66-year-old man wounded.The I-Team confirms that the man shot is Cook County Judge Raymond Myles.Myles was shot multiple times in the body and transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was wounded in the leg and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.