A jury has reached a verdict in the federal trial of Vandetta Redwood, who is charged with providing the weapon that killed 14-year-old Endia Martin.Martin was killed during a melee in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood in April 2014. She was shot by another 14-year-old girl after federal prosecutors said Redwood handed the girl, her cousin, .38 special caliber revolver to the girl and said, "Shoot that b----."Redwood avoided criminal charges in Cook County, but a federal grand jury indicted her for putting the murder weapon in the hands of a child, and for carrying it within 1,000 feet of a school.Redwood faces as many as 15 years in prison if convicted. Her trial began in October 2016."They f - - - - - - lied on me," Redwood declared as she was dragged from the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve in February. "I swear to God. I didn't do this. I didn't do this. They f - - - - - - lied on me. They lied on me. I didn't do this. I didn't do this. They lied on me. They lied on me."Redwood was charged days after her cousin Donell Flora was convicted by a Cook County jury of the first degree murder of Martin and for the attempted murder of Lanekia Reynolds, a second teen who was wounded in the shooting. Flora was accused of first handing the gun to the alleged shooter. Federal prosecutors said they teen then handed it to Redwood before taking it back.Redwood invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to testify during Flora's trial. Flora was sentenced to 100 years in prison.The alleged shooter, who remains unidentified because she is a minor, was charged as a juvenile and is still awaiting trial.The violence erupted after a feud over a boy between Reynolds and her rival escalated on Facebook. It snowballed into threats and the two eventually challenged each other to a fight.