Kendall Jenner's home burglarized; $200K in jewelry stolen

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was targeted by thieves who stole $200,000 in jewelry, Eyewitness News has learned. (AP/KABC)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES --
Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was targeted by thieves who stole $200,000 in jewelry, Eyewitness News has learned.

The model and reality TV star was with friends at her residence on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m. Thursday when Jenner was getting ready to go out, she noticed that some of her jewelry was missing.

There was no sign of forced entry, Eyewitness News has learned.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to the scene and searched the home but did not find a suspect. Investigators did not have a description of who may have carried out the theft.

This is not the first scare for Jenner, who moved into the home last year. Last August, the 21-year-old had a frightening encounter when she found a stalker on her property. The suspected stalker, Shavaughn Mckenzie, was arrested then released three months later on time served and good behavior.

Jenner is the latest celebrity involved in a string of high-profile home burglaries, though it is not confirmed if this incident is related to recent heists.

Just one week ago, Lakers player Nick Young's Tarzana home was burglarized with approximately $500,000 in jewelry and other items stolen from his property.

Other celebrities whose homes were burglarized in 2017 include Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Laker Derek Fisher and singer Alanis Morissette.

Police believe some of those incidents may have been random while others were likely connected to a large burglary operation with crews of criminals knocking on front doors to make sure no one is home before ransacking the properties in search of money and jewelry.
