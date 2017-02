A 68-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon following a barricade situation in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, police said.The man was shot in the head and a weapon was recovered at the scene. A 37-year-old man was in custody, police said.The approximately four-hour barricade situation involved a man in a house in the 3400-block of West 23rd Street, ending at about noon.Police responded to the house after a reported domestic disturbance involving two men.