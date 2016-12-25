Man, 73, missing from South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old man missing from the South Side.Sam King was last seen on Saturday when he left his home in the 9000-block of South Elizabeth Street. He is known to frequent the areas of 87th and Loomis streets and 95th Street and Kedzie Avenue.King is five feet five inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he walks with a limp and uses a cane for assistance.Anyone who sees King is asked to call police at 312-747-8274 or calling 911.