Man attacks students at Ogden International School playground

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man attacked three students who were on recess at an Ogden International School playground in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The man was arrested after security guards detained him. The students were not seriously injured, according to school officials.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. at the school's east campus at 24 W. Walton St.

The man entered the "playground area and became involved in an altercation with three students," according to a letter send to Ogden parents. Principal Michael Beyer said in the letter that the school plans to keep the gates closed during school hours and station at least one employee by the gates during student recess.
