Several city blocks on Chicago's Northwest Side are taped off as a SWAT team responds to a barricade situation that has been going on for several hours.The call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man, who police said is distraught, is in a parked car in the 6500-block of North Onarga Avenue in the city's Edison Park neighborhood.He has refused to come out. It is unclear if he is armed.Police have not released many details. They only said no one has been hurt.