Man charged in Illinois Prairie Path attack

Matthew Grover, 31

UNINCORPORATED WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
The DuPage County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested and charged a man for attacking a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path Monday afternoon.

Police said Matthew Grover, 31, of Winfield, Ill., is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery on a public way and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

The woman reported to police Monday that she was walking the Illinois Prairie Path in Unincorporated Wheaton when a man approached her from behind and tried to grab her. She fought him off and he fled.

Police said Grover was identified as a suspect early on in the investigation and confessed after being interviewed by detectives Tuesday, to attack and another unsolved attack like it.

Additionally, police said detectives uncovered at least three other incidents where Grover allegedly either approached or followed women in neighboring jurisdictions. Those incidents are under investigation by their local agencies.

Grover is currently held in custody. He will appear in bond court Wednesday.
