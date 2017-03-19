NEWS

Man charged in Wrigleyville sexual assault, kidnapping

Jarqueese O'Brian Henigan. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Wrigleyville and forced into the trunk of a car earlier this month, Chicago police said Saturday night.

Police arrested Jarqueese O'Brian Henigan on Friday, about a week after the attack in the 3700-block of North Fremont.

Henigan was armed with a handgun when he approached the victim as she was exiting the garage at 8:20 p.m. on March 9, police said. He then sexually assaulted her and forced her into the trunk of a vehicle, police said.

After the assault, police said Henigan took the car on a 23-mile long journey before crashing into a tree on the city's Far South Side. The woman then escaped and called police.

Henigan has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, vehicular hijacking aggravated with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, robbery armed with a firearm and armed habitual criminal, police said. He is expected to appear in court on Sunday.
