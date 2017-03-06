Man dropped off at wrong location on way to nursing home located

A 66-year-old man who went missing after being dropped off in the wrong place on the way home from the hospital Friday has been located, police said Monday.A JWS transport driver dropped Bennett off at the intersection of Touhy and Maple Street in Des Plaines at 11 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police said.Bennett was being transferred from Chicago Behavioral Health Hospital in Des Plaines to Westwood Nursing Home when the driver left him at the wrong intersection.Monday morning, Des Plaines police confirmed that Bennett was located.Both nursing homes have yet to comment.