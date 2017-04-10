  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Man found dead inside Chicago police lockup in Grand Crossing

A man was found dead in a Chicgao police lockup early Monday, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was found dead in the lockup area of a Chicago police station Monday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the man was found unresponsive at about 12:15 a.m. in the 3rd District Police Station lockup. Forensic technicians spent Monday morning examining the scene.

The man's age and name has not been released yet, but the medical examiner confirmed that there was a death in the lockup.

Area South detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Police have classified it as a death investigation.

It is not known what the man was in jail for.
inmates death investigation chicago police department Grand Crossing
