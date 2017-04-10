A man was found dead in the lockup area of a Chicago police station Monday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police said the man was found unresponsive at about 12:15 a.m. in the 3rd District Police Station lockup. Forensic technicians spent Monday morning examining the scene.The man's age and name has not been released yet, but the medical examiner confirmed that there was a death in the lockup.Area South detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Police have classified it as a death investigation.It is not known what the man was in jail for.