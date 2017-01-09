Man killed, 2 injured after home invasion in Harvey

One man is dead and two others injured after a pair of masked men forced their way into a home in south suburban Harvey Sunday night, police said.Police said a man and his brother were leaving their house in the 200-block of Calumet Boulevard when two armed, masked men forced them back into the house, police said. The man and his brother were leaving to get food at the time.When the masked men got inside, they ordered everyone to the ground and then, for unknown reasons, one of the gunmen shot one of the victims in the leg and a second victim in the back. The two suspects also beat a third man in the home and left.The 21-year-old man who was shot in the back died at Advocate Christ Hospital, police said.Detectives said they're currently working all angles including any possible link between the victims and the masked men. Police believe this may not have been a random act of violence.