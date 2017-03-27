Man shot by ICE agent on NW Side

A man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday morning, the agency said.Chicago police said a 53-year-old man was shot in his left arm the 6100-block of West Grand Avenue at about 6:20 a.m.A spokesman for ICE said that ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents were attempting to arrest a person when a second person pointed a weapon toward the agents and as a result, one fired his gun and wounded the man."Any time an ICE officer or special agent discharges their firearm in the line of duty, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility reviews the matter. Due to this ongoing review, no further details will be released at this time," the spokesman said.The wounded man was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in serious condition, police said.In a statement, a Chicago police spokesman said, "CPD officers did not participate in the federal initiative today but officers responded quickly to the shooting involving the federal agent. CPD will investigate the underlying criminal offense and work in collaboration with DHS and the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois."