NEWS

Man shot by ICE agent on NW Side

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting on the Northwest Side, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday morning, the agency said.

Chicago police said a 53-year-old man was shot in his left arm the 6100-block of West Grand Avenue at about 6:20 a.m.

A spokesman for ICE said that ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents were attempting to arrest a person when a second person pointed a weapon toward the agents and as a result, one fired his gun and wounded the man.

"Any time an ICE officer or special agent discharges their firearm in the line of duty, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility reviews the matter. Due to this ongoing review, no further details will be released at this time," the spokesman said.

The wounded man was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in serious condition, police said.

In a statement, a Chicago police spokesman said, "CPD officers did not participate in the federal initiative today but officers responded quickly to the shooting involving the federal agent. CPD will investigate the underlying criminal offense and work in collaboration with DHS and the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois."
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingchicago shootingICEimmigrationBelmont CraginChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Rauner pushing to add toll lanes to I-55
Trump shifts blame to conservatives on failure of health care bill
Man charged in stabbing deaths of 2 missing children goes before judge
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Woman attacked with hammer, Joliet home set on fire
3 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Couple who met on set of 'Orange Is The New Black' wed
WOW air to begin flights from O'Hare to Iceland
Kushner to lead 'American Innovation' office at White House
Police: 3 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage
Show More
7 students, teacher killed in Japan avalanche
Blackhawks Stanley Cup Playoff tickets on sale Monday
Man pleads guilty in theft of 100 guns from Chicago rail yard
Teen killed in Park Forest shooting, suspect in custody
Bears' Deiondre' Hall, Packers' Makinton Dorleant arrested in Iowa
More News
Top Video
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Missing Michigan man who boarded bus to Chicago located
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump, DOJ officials
Woman attacked with hammer, Joliet home set on fire
More Video