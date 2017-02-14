Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting

CPD has very good leads in the investigation. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video. Tragically, the young boy succombed to injuries — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2017

A man and a toddler were killed and a pregnant woman was injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi initially said the toddler was resuscitated and was on life support at Stroger Hospital. He said the boy had succumbed to his injuries shortly before 4 p.m.Police said the three victims were shot while sitting in a car in the 2300-block of South Kenneth Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Johnson said they victims were in an alley between South Kenneth and South Kostner when a man ran up to the car and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.Police are reviewing a Facebook Live stream that appears to show the shooting and aftermath. IUn it, a woman and man are seen driving in a car with a toddler visible at times in the back seat. Shots ring out, prompting the woman to run from the car, yelling for help. The police's rundown of the triple shooting closely matches that same narrative.Police said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson, who was visibly angry at the press conference, said he was a documented gang member known to police, and that the man was the intended victim."We believe this was a targeted shooting, so these people were looking for him. But it's just ridiculous that we have to keep seeing children pay the price because we can't hold these individuals accountable. I'm sick of it, and I know Chicago is sick of it. I just hope that our legislative partners are sick of it," he said.Police also believe he was the injured woman's boyfriend.The woman, who is the toddler's aunt, is in fair condition at Mt. Sinai hospital. Guglielmi said she is pregnant and that both she and her unborn baby are currently in fair condition. They do not know how far into the pregnancy she is, he said.Police are also looking for any surveillance video in that area."Our children shouldn't have to keep paying the price for our inability to hold repeat gun offenders responsible for their actions," Johnson said.The victims' names have not yet been released.No one is in custody. Police continue to investigate.