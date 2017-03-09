NEWS

Meet the team chasing down Chicago's illegal gun runners

EMBED </>More News Videos

Illegal guns get into the hands of offenders many ways in Chicago. Some weapons are stolen. Some are borrowed. Some are sold. (WLS)

ABC7 Exclusive
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illegal guns get into the hands of offenders many ways in Chicago. Some weapons are stolen. Some are borrowed. Some are sold.

Once a gun is found at a crime scene, the works begins for one unit. It's a team that has had an extraordinarily busy couple of days.

"On the streets, this is referred to as a 'cop killer,'" said Officer Arnold Dixon. "Because this will pierce any armor that we wear on the streets right now in Chicago."

When a weapon is recovered in Chicago, it ends up with the Chicago Police Department's firearm investigation team. Officers allege Dana Melchor gave the newly purchased FN 5.7mm caliber pistol to convicted felon Anthony Williams. Both were charged on Thursday.

"It actually can go through the bulletproof vest of an officer. So, what you want that for in the City of Chicago, I don't know," said Officer Jacinta O'Driscoll.

The officers are well aware of the violence affecting civilians and officers.

"We know that these guns are out there. There are bigger ones than the ones that we seized yesterday that we know will do a lot more damage," said Officer Arnold Dixon.

Investigators trace recovered weapons to the owners, if possible. They say some of the newer illegal guns start as legal purchases.

"The gun stores are not doing anything wrong. The people are purchasing the weapons and they're saying that the weapons are for them. But they're not for them, they're for somebody in the gangs," O'Driscoll said.
"You have someone who is legal, you know, with a good history, a good background. And they made a bad decision," Dixon said.

They say that was the case with Trevon German. He was charged Tuesday with illegal transfer of firearms, purchasing and selling firearms with no valid FOID card. Investigators say he bought five guns and sold them. One was recovered from a 2015 shooting.

"It's sad that these guns are showing up the way they are showing up," O'Driscoll said.

"I hate seeing innocent people hurt by the use of these weapons, or by the use of reckless people. You got a lot of reckless people out here and they will do anything they have to do to get revenge and they will do anything they have to do to get away," Dixon said.

If you recognize Officer O'Driscoll, it may be because she shared with ABC7 last week that she needs a liver transplant. She is out of other options and she says there is much work to be done.

For more on O'Driscoll's search for an organ donor, click here.

EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago police officer is in need of a liver transplant and is fighting to survive.

Related Topics:
newsgunsgun violencechicago police departmentChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago police officer in need of liver
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Police: Man seen on video trying to lure child with 'treat'
More News
Top Stories
Man who returned to crime after $25M award sentenced to 9 years
Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing
Police: Man seen on video trying to lure child with 'treat'
Show More
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler
CTA, Metra providing extra service for St. Patrick's Day parade
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Wilson Red Line station on final phase of renovation
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video